SWINGJUICE INTRODUCES ITS FIRST-EVER COLLECTION OF SUSTAINABLE MEN's UNDERWEAR

SwingJuice enters a brand new clothing category, now offering for the first time a full range of sustainable for men, constructed with eco-friendly fabric derived from recycled coffee grounds

SwingJuice's underwear collection is available in two leg lengths – 6” Boxer Brief and 3” Trunk – and a range of sizes from Small – 2XL. The patterns are inspired by SwingJuice's best-selling styles from its apparel line and include & Tacos, Golf Pre

Disrupting the golf industry, SwingJuice introduces performance-based men's underwear featuring eco-friendly fabrics for style that brings sexy back

- Steve HappasPAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SwingJuice , the New England-based golf lifestyle apparel brand, enters a brand new clothing category, now offering for the first time a full range of sustainable underwear for men, constructed with eco-friendly fabric derived from recycled coffee grounds. View the full underwear line, available now, at SwingJuice/collections/underwear .Tailored for enhanced performance with a focus on sustainability, SwingJuice's first-ever underwear collection is crafted with eco-friendly S.Café® fabric consisting of yarns made from recycled coffee grounds, uniquely designed with the following properties in mind:.Odor Control: Coffee grounds naturally and rapidly absorb and neutralize odors, making the fabric ideal for underwear in which odor control is essential..Quick-Drying: The microporous structure of coffee grounds offers rapid drying properties, wicking moisture and sweat away from the skin..Eco-Friendly: Coffee fiber reduces environmental waste and carbon footprint, as the manufacturing process requires less energy compared to traditional textile manufacturing methods..Peak Comfort: The fabric retains the natural softness and comfort of conventional fibers, creating a pleasurable and satisfying wearing experience.SwingJuice's underwear collection is available in two leg lengths – 6” Boxer Brief and 3” Trunk – and a range of sizes from Small – 2XL. The patterns are inspired by SwingJuice's best-selling styles from its apparel line and include Golf & Tacos, Golf Press, Golf & Hip Hop, Magic Mushrooms, Golf & Tiki as well as Rhythmic Lines."With an innovative design approach focusing on fabric, sustainability, style and fit, SwingJuice aims to redefine men's golfing essentials,” added SwingJuice CEO Steve Happas.“Bringing sexiness to our trademark humor while offering unparalleled comfort and unrestricted movement, our first-ever underwear collection empowers every man to approach the course with confidence and ease.”In addition to its newly-launched underwear line, SwingJuice offers men's and women's premium quality clothing and accessories for the modern golf fan – including performance polos, t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, hats and beyond – merging high-performance and fashion-forward sportswear.For more information on SwingJuice and its new line of men's underwear, visit SwingJuice.

