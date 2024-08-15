Rakuten Advertising Wins Best Performance Marketing Solution In 2024 Martech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Advertising , the leading global affiliate marketing network, today announced that it has won the

"Best Performance Marketing Solution" award in the seventh annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising industry.

MarTech Breakthrough's "Best Performance Marketing Solution" award honors a company that has demonstrated innovation and excellence within the performance marketing industry. Judges looked for breakthrough products, solutions, and companies in the crowded sales, advertising, and marketing technology markets, judging based on innovation, performance, and impact.

"We're pleased to recognize Rakuten Advertising as 'Best Performance Marketing Solution' for its proven groundbreaking technology and deep human expertise," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Affiliate Intelligence sets a new industry standard for reporting and optimization, giving advertisers and publishers crucial insights for accessing the full power of affiliate marketing and taking advantage of every opportunity to achieve their revenue goals."

Rakuten Advertising's Affiliate Intelligence brings together AI and advanced technology to deliver actionable insights to advertisers and publishers that go far beyond traditional reporting and optimization. The company's breakthrough Audience Engine leverages publisher first-party customer data and AI-driven solutions uniquely tailored to specific industry verticals. These advancements empower advertisers and publishers to optimize program performance and integrate affiliate marketing into their marketing mix.

In addition, Rakuten Advertising's Partnership Discovery solution leverages human and artificial intelligence to recommend and identify publisher partners offering the highest potential return on advertising spend. Relying on AI-based ML and LLM models, the solution supports keyword search and categories from Google's taxonomy.

Finally, bespoke vertical insights and AI solutions available through Rakuten Advertising's Insights & Analytics Portal provide advertisers and publishers with access to advanced tools for reaching their campaign goals. Its combination of AI-based forecasting, measurement, and data tools allow everyone in the affiliate marketing ecosystem to realize performance synergies between affiliate and other channels.

Nick Stamos, CEO at Rakuten Advertising said, "We're thankful to MarTech Breakthrough for this recognition. We remain committed to innovation, as evidenced by our advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and an approach that addresses today's challenges in the affiliate marketing industry and anticipates future needs."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories.

Rakuten Advertising touts a global network of the most diversified partner ecosystem and partner intelligence to power best-fit relationships and optimize performance for advertisers and publishers alike. Through innovative insights, partnership and performance, Affiliate Intelligence brings together AI, data, human intelligence, relationships, connections, awareness, and creativity to tap the full potential of affiliate marketing.

For more information about Rakuten Advertising's performance solutions, please visit .

About Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising delivers performance-driven, brand-driven, and people-driven ad solutions that help the world's top brands connect with unique, highly engaged audiences – from first impression to final sale. Backed by industry-leading technology, global media properties, and the largest, high-quality partner network, Rakuten Advertising taps into data and experience to develop the strategies and ad experiences that will drive engagement, sales, loyalty, and beyond.

A leader in the industry since its beginnings, Rakuten Advertising is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices throughout EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at RakutenAdvertising .

Contact:

Steven Shaw

[email protected]

SOURCE Rakuten Advertising