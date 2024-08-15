Planet Home Lending Acquires Certain Assets Of Axia Home Loans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Home Lending , LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has acquired certain assets of retail lender Axia Home Loans, Bellevue, Washington, an employee-owned company with branches in 17 states.Planet Home Lending is dedicated to increasing its retail share through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The Axia transaction provides Planet with immediate benefits, including insights from seasoned, high-performing originators, affinity programs, increased volume and a broadened branch footprint across the Western, Northwestern, and Midwestern markets.“Axia is a well-respected brand with a remarkable customer service record,” said John Bosley, Planet Home Lending, President, Mortgage Lending.“Having been the #1 ranked medium-size company on Experience, it's clear the Axia teams share Planet's commitment to delivering exceptional lending experiences supported by deep personal care for borrowers.”The move to Planet provides Axia's sales professionals with funding for continued volume growth and access to proprietary innovative home loan products.“We conducted a thorough market analysis, and Planet Home Lending emerged as the ideal partner for Axia,” said Alexander Rosenblum, CEO of Axia Home Loans.“Planet's culture of collaboration and innovation aligns seamlessly with ours, promising a supportive and successful future together. Its substantial $25 billion annual volume enhances our market presence and affords our teams greater clout and opportunities for growth.”Axia Home Loans, founded in 2007, became the first 100% employee-owned mortgage company in America in 2016. Its mission has always focused on creating sustainable homeownership through responsible lending in the communities where its employees live and work. It is licensed in 48 states and Washington, D.C.About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit or .About Axia Home LoansFounded in 2007, Axia Home Loans is a 100% employee-owned company whose mission is to create sustainable homeownership through responsible lending. Axia Home Loans was ranked the #1 medium-sized mortgage lender in the country for Customer Satisfaction by Experience for 2022 and earned a spot in the Top 10 for 2023.

