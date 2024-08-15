California Interior Designer Wendy Glaister Lands ASID ANDYZ Award For Best Outdoor Space.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wendy Glaister, founder of luxury design firm Wendy Glaister InteriorsMODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating a summer filled with exquisite projects and happy clients, Interior Designer Wendy Glaister is thrilled to share news about winning an ASID ANDYZ Award for 2024 Best Outdoor Space.Award-winning Interior Designer, Wendy Glaister, president and founder of luxury design firm Wendy Glaister Interiors remarked,“To say that we are blessed to do what we do is an understatement. So many opportunities exist to make a special place for our clients and their families. I am so grateful for the faith that our clients place in our vision. We are extremely grateful that our projects are receiving national attention.”The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) ANDYZ Awards' is an annual celebration of the year's Best in Interior Design. Interior Designers, Architects, Design Students and Showroom Design professionals based in Central California - Nevada enter 100's of projects in 13 total categories. Each project is then judged by a panel of Industry Professional before selecting a winning project from each category. A special awards celebration at Las Vegas Market is held each summer to award winners with an engraved crystal ANDYZ Award Trophy. The 2024 ANDYZ Awards were sponsored by Furniture, Lighting & Décor Magazine, Sub Zero Wolf, Brizo, Sherwin Williams, and Thouma Furniture.Based in California's Central Valley, Wendy Glaister Interiors, specializes in high-end luxury residential and commercial design projects throughout California and in other select markets. Celebrating nearly two decades of success, Wendy has grown her business through hard work, faith and stewardship. Solidifying her knowledge and experience in the interior design and design + build fields Wendy commented,“Designing for our clients is a huge responsibility. In the Central Valley, we have a lot of hard working farming families and I take great pride in our firm's ability to provide beautiful designs while exercising appropriate stewardship to make each client's homes work for and look like them.”Wendy Glaister Interiors, Outdoor Oasis project that landed the award for Best Outdoor Space, features a spectacular design with a four seasons design concept and multiple areas for outdoor entertaining. The exquisite outdoor design leaned heavily on Valley Fire Place, a local retailer for their recommendations and expertise in creating the ultimate outdoor chef's kitchen package. With a kitchen design that features Blaze outdoor appliances and grills, plumbing and fixtures by Brizo, and Nature Kast Custom Outdoor Cabinets in a warm neutral to coordinate with massive double kitchen islands. Double 12 foot kitchen islands feature stunning waterfall edge details in Taj Mahal Quartzite honed finish by Stone Company MSI. We completed this warm neutral color story by installing and surrounding the patio with Limestone 24” x 48” Pavers also by MSI.To elevate the client's hosting of family and friends a custom outdoor dining table with seating for 12 was created by metal craftsman Nick Heckendorf, Metal Craft. This custom table delivers a seamless design statement in matching honed Taj Mahal Quartzite and with a beautiful gas fire feature. Through collaboration with Lighting Designer, Carrie Arnold, Phillips Lighting & Home, Wendy was able to create the perfect outdoor space with lighting for day and evening illumination. Outdoor Furniture and Upholstery, was custom designed with Manufacturer Lee Industries purchased through Slater's Home Furnishings.For everyday engagement this Outdoor Oasis' design includes several fire features and seating in three different locations. For added client enjoyment several large Samsung Smart TVs were installed so the client could watch from every angle. The existing pool deck and surrounding landscape was updated, alongside the installation of sports courts including a new pickleball court, a putting green, and a bocce ball court that were positioned around the 1.08 acre garden space and to complete the ultimate outdoor oasis design.Wendy remarks,“The secret to growing a successful design business and award-winning projects is only possible with the passionate belief for fostering relationships with skilled craftspeople and supporting local businesses.” Wendy added,“Without creative collaboration and cultivating loyal partnerships with gifted general contractors and subcontractors, none of this would be possible. From the specialty retail showrooms I frequent like Abe's Discount Plumbing, Phillips Lighting & Home, Stone Company MSI, House of Carpets and Suite 52 Living to the incredibly skilled electricians, fabricators, cabinet builders and tile setters - everyone has a critical role to play. Each member of our team is honestly a gift to me in my life and work. I am blessed to do this work alongside such incredible people. Stephanie Poulsen, my Senior Designer, and I are thankful every day for our life in design and the clients we work with.”So far this year, Wendy Glaister Interiors has been awarded as a 2024 Finalist - ARTS Awards Interior Designer of the Year, LUX Life - 2024 Best California Residential Design Firm, Best of 209 - 2024 Gold Award Best Interior Design, NKBA's Person of the Year - Praise Worthy Pick, and 2024 Best of Houzz for Service & Design. In addition to Wendy's firm's being awarded for their residential and commercial excellence the national attention Wendy is receiving has afforded her exciting opportunities. From traveling the country speaking about the business of interior design, overcoming obstacles, and has led to her being named a Brand Ambassador for International Plumbing brand, Zip Water.About ASIDAmerican Society of Interior Designers, California Central/Nevada Chapter (ASID): The chapter represents the Nevada and the Central California region of ASID, the largest and only multi-disciplinary professional organization for interior designers, interior design students, and the manufacturers and suppliers who support the profession. asid/. #ANDYZ #ABSOLUTANDYZ #LVDC #ASID⁠⁠ #LVDC⁠ #LVMKT @asid_hq @asid_canv @lasvegasmarketAbout Wendy Glaister InteriorsWendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio and has been designing luxury residences throughout California for 18 years. Her firm's award-winning residential and commercial projects have been published in numerous magazines, won countless awards, and has afforded her the opportunity to travel the country speaking about the business of interior design, overcoming obstacles, and fulfilling your calling through creative entrepreneurship.As a member of ASID, NKBA and IDS, Wendy immediately sets clients and colleagues at ease with her warmth and engaging personality. She is an intent listener and decisive problem solver. Collaboration with her patrons and craftspeople to produce stunning results ... built environments tailored exclusively to each clients' residential or commercial space.Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator's Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center and the SF Fall Show for ASID. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in partnership with NKBA in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas).Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio ( ) or follow her on Instagram @wendyglaisterinteriors.###

