Israeli military forces launch series of coordinated raids

(MENAFN) On Thursday morning, Israeli military forces launched a series of coordinated raids and aerial assaults across the West Bank, leading to multiple and a significant number of casualties.



In the early hours of the day, Israeli entered the city of Al-Bireh and targeted the residence of Mohamed Fadi Rummaneh, a young Palestinian. The operation involved several military vehicles that were positioned in the city's industrial zone. After conducting a thorough search of Rummaneh’s home, the forces proceeded to arrest him.



In the southern part of the West Bank, Israeli carried out a ground operation in the Al-Fawwar refugee camp, situated south of Hebron. The troops, moving on foot, traversed several streets and neighborhoods within the camp. During this raid, they apprehended Hamza Majid al-Hammouz, a young resident of the camp. Additionally, a similar operation took place in the town of Halhul, located north of Hebron. However, while Israeli forces were active in Halhul, no arrests were reported from this area.



The situation in the West Bank further deteriorated when a drone strike struck a civilian assembly in the Balata refugee camp, located to the east of Nablus. This airstrike resulted in the deaths of two young men, Ahmed Al-Sheikh Khalil and Wael Masha, and inflicted injuries on four other individuals, including a child and a woman. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has confirmed these fatalities and injuries. Furthermore, clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces in the Balata camp and surrounding areas led to additional injuries among four other young people due to Israeli gunfire.



These events underscore the escalating violence and unrest in the region, with Israeli military actions contributing to a rising toll on Palestinian lives and further inflaming tensions within the community.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558152