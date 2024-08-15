Bandipora-Gurez Closed For Traffic Due To Heavy Rains
8/15/2024 6:31:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Bandipora-Gurez road was closed on Thursday for all sorts of traffic amid heavy rainfall in the area, officials said here.
An official said that the road has been closed due to heavy rainfall for safety reasons.
The administration advised the people to avoid travel to and from the area until further notice.
