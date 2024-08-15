Chinese job market stays steady in January-July period

(MENAFN) On Thursday, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that China's job market remained stable during the January to July period of 2024. The surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.1 percent over the first seven months of the year, reflecting a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period in the previous year. This decline indicates a generally positive trend in employment stability across urban areas.



In July specifically, the unemployment rate was recorded at 5.2 percent, showing a slight increase from June's rate of 5 percent. Despite this monthly rise, the July figure remains lower than the 5.3 percent rate observed in the same month a year ago, suggesting a year-over-year improvement in job market conditions.



The data underscores the overall stability in China's employment sector, even with minor fluctuations on a monthly basis. The slight increase in July may reflect short-term variations, but the year-on-year comparison highlights a positive trend in reducing unemployment rates.



Overall, the figures indicate a resilient job market in China, with improvements in the urban unemployment rate over the past year. This stability is important for maintaining economic confidence and supporting continued growth in the labor market.

