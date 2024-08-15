ADDED includes 30 new activities to ‘Freelancer Licence’

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 15 August 2024:

The Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced the addition of 30 new activities to the Freelancer Licence. This expansion allows UAE nationals and residents to pursue a wider range of business opportunities, fostering Abu Dhabi’s supportive economic environment that encourages entrepreneurship and facilitates business establishment at minimal cost.







30

New activities

100

Total activities under the Freelance Professional Licence

1,013

Number of Freelance Professional Licences issued last year



Facilitation

Licence can be acquired through the TAMM app

Supporting businesses

New activities support modern day changes to the labour market and ways of operating





The Freelance Professional Licence plays a pivotal role in harnessing the vast knowledge and expertise of professionals by enabling them to offer their specialised services to organisations, institutions, companies, and individuals. This contributes to enhancing the Emirate’s vibrant economy, bolsters its diversification efforts, and accelerates its transition towards a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.

Underlining its commitment on remaining at the forefront of labour market trends and digital transformation, the activities announced by ADDED will cover areas such as: Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, Electronic Equipment and Devices Systems and Software Designing, Oil and Natural Gas Fields Production Software Design, Data Classification and Analysis Services, Development and Innovation in Computer Systems and Programmes, Production Models by 3D Imaging, and Online Players Support Service Providers in additional to other activities in vital sectors. With these additions, the Freelance Professional License now includes 100 different activities.



H.E. Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC), said: “In line with our commitment to keeping pace with the latest developments and changes in the local and global economic landscape, ADDED is dedicated to providing all necessary services for various commercial and economic activities. This step reflects our eagerness to expand the range of business activities available to entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi while responding to freelancers’ aspirations, thus enhancing their effective contribution to cementing a strong, resilient, and diversified economy.”

"Over the past year, the Freelancer Licence has witnessed a surge in interest from individuals seeking to establish and operate their businesses, as we issued 1,013 licenses for various activities. We remain committed to continuing our efforts to provide a supportive and vibrant environment for innovation and to enhance the contribution of professionals to contribute to economic growth, solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred destination for talents, businesses, and investments,” H.E. added.

To obtain the license, applicant must have experience in a specific field or industry or have earned an academic or professional achievement in that field. ADDED has previously established regulatory framework, work regulations, and general requirements for the Freelancer Professional License.





MENAFN15082024003109013449ID1108557501