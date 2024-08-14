FCCI NAMED 'COMPANY OF THE YEAR' BY BIG I ARKANSAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group received the "Company of the Year" award presented by Big I Arkansas, which recognizes members who have gone to great lengths in their service to the insurance industry.

We are proud to serve our agents and policyholders by doing what we say we'll do.

"We thank our valued Arkansas agents and Big I Arkansas

for their vote of confidence since FCCI entered the state in 2013," said Tiffany Hawkins, Senior Vice President, Gulf Coast Region. "We are proud to serve our agents and policyholders by doing what we say we'll do. We have an incredible team that strives to deliver exceptional customer service so businesses can thrive, manage risks and face the future with confidence."

This prestigious award demonstrates FCCI's commitment to excellence and innovation within the industry.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 551 contracted agencies and 3,839 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $3 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit .

