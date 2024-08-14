Forbes Names Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah Kuwait's Top Chief Executive
KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait petroleum Corporation's (KPC) sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah was named by Forbes on Wednesday as the country's top chief executive, according to the magazine's annual list of the Middle East and North Africa region's most influential CEOs.
The KPC CEO was also named the sixth top chief executive in the Middle East and North Africa region, the state-owned oil firm said on social media platform X, citing the Forbes list. (end)
