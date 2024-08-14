Forbes Names Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah Kuwait's Top Chief Executive

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Corporation's (KPC) Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser was named by Forbes on Wednesday as the country's top chief executive, according to the magazine's annual list of the Middle East and North Africa region's most influential CEOs. The KPC CEO was also named the sixth top chief executive in the Middle East and North Africa region, the state-owned oil firm said on social X, citing the Forbes list. (end) km

