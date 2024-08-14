2025 ICON Awards & Gala Presented By ICONIC USA - January 17, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- ICONICUSAVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Red Carpet Evening of Celebration, Fashion, and Inspiration Awaits at the 2025 ICON Awards & Gala.Join us on January 17, 2025, at The Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach for the 2025 ICON Awards & Gala, presented by ICONIC USA . This prestigious event is dedicated to honoring individuals, organizations, and businesses who have devoted their efforts to "inspire change and overcome nature's issues collectively"-the core mission of ICONIC USA.ICONIC USA invites nominations from all corners of society, encouraging peers to recognize unsung heroes tirelessly working to bring positive change to our planet. From environmental warriors and social change advocates to trailblazing entrepreneurs prioritizing sustainability, each nominee stands as a testament to an unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for generations to come.Nominations opens on August 1, 2024.2025 Award Categories:- Education- Eco-Activism- Health & Wellness- Business/Organization- Conservation- Creatives"We believe that every action, no matter how small, can create a ripple effect of significant positive change when we work together towards a common goal. The ICON Awards & Gala brings us all under one roof, amplifying our call to action and uniting our passion and purpose for a brighter, sustainable tomorrow," said Khia Moon Smith, spokesperson for ICONIC USA.Sponsorship Opportunities:Forward-thinking businesses and philanthropists are invited to sponsor the event, aligning their brand with a vision for a greener, more equitable world. Showcase your dedication to being a catalyst for positive transformation. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available exclusively on the official ICON Awards website -Nominations, Awards and Ticket details are available on .Website: IconicusaContact PR: Amy Keed

