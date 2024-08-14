Six Degrees Consulting Once Again Awarded Top Email Security Solutions Provider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Its offering of Harmony Email and Collaboration addresses even the most complex security challenges

- Randall Voorheis, Email Security Specialist, Six Degrees ConsultingCHICAGO, IL, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Most leading studies continue to identify phishing emails as the start of 80% of all security events. As the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve, the offerings from Six Degrees Consulting still stand as the ultimate safeguard, as noted by Enterprise Security magazine. (Read the article here.)Enterprise Security magazine tracks a number of categories to identify the best (as well as the top ten) in these categories each year. The magazine's goal is to assist organizations by sharing cutting edge security solutions. For the second year in a row, Six Degrees Consulting's state-of-the-art solutions have been recognized by Enterprise Security as the top examples of what it takes to address the complex security challenges faced by enterprises worldwide.Six Degrees Consulting has been at the forefront of enterprise security for over two decades, consistently providing innovative and effective solutions. It has a robust network of vendors, partners, employees, and customers, and the company's portfolio is a testament to its commitment to enhancing security. The email and cloud collaboration security solutions it offers are a result of its strategic partnerships with industry giants, Check Point Software Technologies and Oracle.Six Degrees Consulting's success in email security has been furthered by Check Point Software Technologies and its Harmony Email & Collaboration suite. This solution operates natively within customers' Google and Microsoft environments and is known for its exceptional email security performance. Notably, it is the only email security API solution that effectively halts spam, phishing, and malware before they reach the inbox, even surpassing Microsoft and Google's native security measures. Learn more or request a demo here.“We recognized the increasing threat posed by email-based attacks and set out to provide a comprehensive solution that is easy to implement, regardless of the organization's size,” stated Randall Voorheis, an email security specialist at Six Degrees Consulting. He ensures that customers not only know the risks and how to protect themselves but also know where to find expert guidance and solutions.The Harmony Email & Collaboration suite's rapid deployment capabilities have been a key factor in its widespread adoption. Offering an easy installation process without requiring major email flow changes, the suite can be configured in detect-only mode within six minutes. Over a span of just 14 days, businesses gain valuable insights into their existing email security gaps and misclassifications.Six Degrees Consulting's unwavering dedication to solving complex challenges and its relentless pursuit of excellence solidify its position as a market leader in email security. As the company continues to innovate and forge strong partnerships, it remains committed to delivering unparalleled value to businesses seeking cutting-edge security solutions.For more information, please visit the Enterprise Security Magazine website, enterprisesecuritymag.About Six Degrees ConsultingSix Degrees Consulting is a pioneer in providing innovative and comprehensive enterprise security solutions. With a rich history spanning over 22 years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking advanced security measures. Leveraging strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Check Point Software Technologies and Oracle, Six Degrees Consulting offers cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to proactively safeguard their applications and data centers. The company's dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a market leader in the realm of email security.About Enterprise SecurityAs a global threat marketplace collaborates and brainstorms to attack organizations round the clock, the chief security officers need a platform which can assist them in working with greater agility to leverage tools and technology that can help them in overcoming the problems. Enterprise Security magazine has culminated into the go-to print and digital platform that speaks about the security solutions which can help organizations to get prepared for radical changes and mainstream attacks that can cripple an infrastructure.Note to EditorsFor additional information or media inquiries, please contact Molly Rouch at ... or 503.289.7255. High-resolution images and further company details are available upon request.

