Borr Drilling Limited - 2024 AGM Results Notification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Limited (the " Company ") advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 14, 2024 at 10:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 were presented to the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed:



To set the maximum number of Directors of the Company to be not more than seven.To re-elect Tor Olav Trøim as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Alexandra Kate Blankenship as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Neil J. Glass as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Mi Hong Yoon as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Daniel Rabun as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Jeffrey Currie as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Patrick Schorn as a Director of the Company.To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$1,400,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

