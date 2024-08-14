Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market has shown robust growth, expanding from $6.91 billion in 2023 to $7.67 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This growth is driven by an increase in the incidence of hypertrophic and keloid scars, advancements in scar assessment, and the widespread adoption of topical treatments and surgical procedures. The market is projected to reach $11.14 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8%, reflecting a continued strong demand for effective scar treatments.

Rising Aesthetic Procedures Fuel Market Growth

The rise in aesthetic procedures is a key driver for the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market. Aesthetic procedures, including non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, address cosmetic concerns and enhance appearance. For instance, a 54% increase in US plastic surgical procedures in 2021, as reported by the Aesthetic Society, highlights the growing demand for aesthetic treatments. These procedures contribute to smoother and more aesthetically pleasing outcomes for scar management, propelling market growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Technological Innovations

Prominent companies in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market include Smith & Nephew PLC, Merz Pharmaceutical LLC, Lumenis Ltd., and Cynosure Inc. These companies are focusing on advanced dermatological solutions, such as Microcyn technology, to enhance scar treatment efficacy. For example, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched products like Regenacyn Plus and Reliefacyn Plus in January 2023, which leverage Microcyn technology to improve the appearance of scars, provide relief, and reduce infection risks.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Emerging trends in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market include injectable therapies, combination therapies for synergistic effects, patient-centric approaches, and advancements in scar assessment technologies. The rise of telemedicine for consultations and follow-up is also noteworthy. These trends reflect the industry's commitment to innovative and effective scar treatment solutions.

Market Segmentation

.By Treatment: Cryotherapy, Surgical Excision, Pressure Dressings, Intralesional 5-Fluorouracil, Superficial X-Ray, Intralesional Corticosteroid Injection, Other Treatments

.By Products: Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables, Other Products

.By Scar: Hypertrophic Scars, Keloid Scars

.By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare access and rising aesthetic procedures in the region.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market size, hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market drivers and trends, hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Global Market Report 2024



Hysteroscopy Procedures Global Market Report 2024



Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube