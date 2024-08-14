Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Ranks No. 875 On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading IV Drip Franchise Named Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. Magazine revealed today that Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, the nation's largest and fastest-growing IV therapy franchise, has earned the rank of No. 875 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , the publication's prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness achieved several impressive rankings within this year's Inc. 5000 list. The company secured the #1 spot as the fastest-growing private company in Colorado Springs, CO, ranked #12 in the Health Products category, and earned the #23 position among all companies in Colorado. These achievements underscore Prime IV's significant impact both regionally and within its industry sector.

"As we continue expanding our franchise system at a record pace across the country, this recognition is a chance to pause and celebrate how far we've come," said Amy Neary, founder and CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness. "Making the Inc. 5000 list isn't just about growth; it's proof that our commitment to revolutionizing the wellness industry is making a real impact. Our mission to educate people about the powerful benefits of IV therapy and provide accessible, holistic health solutions is truly resonating with communities nationwide. This honor motivates us to keep pushing forward and leading the way in wellness innovation."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Companies receiving the honor are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, and among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Prime IV Hydration and Wellness :

Founded in 2017 by industry visionary Amy Neary, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is a premier, award-winning franchise that has garnered national recognition for its excellence in the health & wellness industry. In 2024, Prime IV was ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category and recognized as the Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500. Additionally, Prime IV earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking #875 among the fastest-growing private companies in America. Prime IV offers a wide array of premium wellness services, including intravenous (IV) therapy treatments, micronutrient injections, NAD+ treatments, and rapid weight loss solutions. Known for its commitment to personalized wellness, Prime IV specializes in crafting customized wellness plans that align with each client's unique health goals, making it a trusted national leader in boosting immunity, enhancing cellular healing, promoting anti-aging, and improving overall health and vitality. With over 140 locations nationwide, Prime IV provides a serene and comfortable setting for clients to experience the latest advancements in wellness therapy, ensuring a transformative and effective wellness journey for all.

