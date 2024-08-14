Moist Toilet Paper Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Moist Toilet Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Moist Toilet Paper Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



How big is the Moist Toilet Paper Market?



The global moist toilet paper market to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.



What are Moist Toilet Paper?



Moist Toilet Paper, also referred as wet wipes or flushable wipes, is a hygiene product designed for personal cleansing after using the toilet. It contains a solution that typically includes water, mild cleansers, and sometimes soothing agents such as chamomile or aloe vera. The moisture in these paper helps to enhance the cleaning process, providing a refreshing and effective way to maintain personal hygiene. These wipes are often designed to be flushable, meaning they can be safely flushed down the toilet without causing plumbing issues. Also, the application of moist toilet paper lies in its effectiveness in removing residue and providing a heightened sense of cleanliness. Users often appreciate the convenience of these pre-moistened wipes, finding them more efficient and refreshing.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Moist Toilet Paper industry?



The Moist Toilet Paper market growth is driven by the availability of a wide range of product variations, including different scents, formulations, and packaging options that are responded to the demand for eco-friendly options, introducing biodegradable and flushable wipes to address environmental concerns and enhance sustainability. Further, Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient and effective alternatives to traditional dry toilet paper, contributing to the rising demand for moist toilet paper products, owing to increasing awareness and importance on personal hygiene and cleanliness. Moreover, companies are likely to invest in research and development to improve the formulations of moist toilet papers that includes developing gentle and skin-friendly ingredients to avoid irritation. In addition, the product variations with formulations and growing importance on hygiene, is driving the moist toilet paper market growth. With the continuous evolution of these trends and factors the moist toilet paper market is lucrative for sustained growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Scented Moist Toilet Paper

Unscented Moist Toilet Paper

Flushable Moist Toilet Paper

Biodegradable Moist Toilet Paper

Others



By End-Use:



Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others



By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Department Stores

Others



Market Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Essity AB

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Vinda International Holdings Limited

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Kruger Products L.P.

Cascades Inc.

Sofidel Group

Edgewell Personal Care Company



