Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif files criminal complaint with French authorities

(MENAFN) Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif has filed a criminal complaint with French authorities, naming author J.K. Rowling and tech billionaire Elon Musk among those accused of "aggravated cyber harassment." The complaint, which was lodged with the Paris public prosecutor’s office on Friday, also targets social platform X, owned by Musk. This move includes a provision that allows the prosecution to investigate anonymous individuals who may have posted hateful content.



The lawsuit was submitted to the anti-online hatred center, reflecting Khelif's efforts to address and seek justice for the alleged cyberbullying she has faced. According to Nabil Boudi, Khelif’s Paris-based attorney, the complaint names Rowling, Musk, and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Boudi noted that while Trump’s involvement in the lawsuit is under consideration, any relevant tweets from him would be part of the broader investigation.



Imane Khelif, 25, made headlines recently by winning the gold medal in the women’s -66kg judo division at the Paris Olympics. Her victory, achieved with a decisive 5-0 win over China's Yang Liu, was celebrated by a large and enthusiastic crowd at Roland Garros. The public and media attention surrounding her triumph has coincided with the legal actions she is now pursuing against those she claims have targeted her with online harassment.



This lawsuit underscores the growing focus on cyber harassment and the accountability of public figures and social media platforms in addressing such issues. The legal proceedings will investigate the extent of the alleged harassment and the role of the named individuals in these online attacks.

