Army states Taiwan to attain new HIMARS by end of 2024

(MENAFN) Taiwan is expected to receive the first batch of 11 United States-made HIMARS rocket launchers by the end of 2024, according to the Taipei Times, citing military sources. This delivery is part of Taiwan's broader arms procurement from the United States, despite persistent objections from Beijing, which views Taiwan as a part of China.



Taipei has placed an order for a total of 29 HIMARS units and anticipates full delivery by 2026. The production increase by Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the HIMARS system, is partly driven by heightened demand from Ukraine, which has already received over 40 HIMARS launchers and ammunition from the United States since the start of its conflict with Russia.



Initially, the United States agreed to supply Taiwan with 11 HIMARS launchers in 2020 after a prior deal for M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers fell through. Taiwan has subsequently ordered 18 additional units. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) are capable of launching GPS-guided rockets, GLMRS bombs, and Army Tactical Missiles (ATACMS). Taiwan’s contract includes at least 864 rockets and 84 ATACMS.



The United States also recently announced the sale of 16 HIMARS launchers to Norway as part of a USD580 million package. In response to these arms deals, China has imposed sanctions on Lockheed Martin and other United States defense manufacturers involved in supplying Taiwan, following a separate USD360 million arms package to the island.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553822