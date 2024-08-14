America endorses USD20bn arms sale to Israel

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has authorized over USD20 billion in new arms sales to Israel, reinforcing Washington’s commitment to Israeli security despite ongoing international calls to address the violence in Gaza. Announced on Tuesday, the package includes approximately USD18.8 billion dedicated to acquiring 50 new F-15IA fighter jets and upgrading 25 existing ones. Additionally, Israel will receive Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), around 33,000 120mm tank cartridges, up to 50,000 high-explosive mortars, and new military cargo vehicles.



The State Department emphasized that the sale is intended to bolster Israel’s self-defense capabilities while maintaining the existing military balance in the region. They assured that this move will not impact United States defense readiness.



This arms deal comes at a time of heightened tension in the Middle East. The recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut has intensified concerns of potential broader conflict involving Israel. Both Iran and Hezbollah have vowed retaliation, further escalating regional instability.



In response to these developments, leaders from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have urged Iran and its allies to avoid actions that could exacerbate the already volatile situation. Despite these concerns, the United States decision to proceed with the arms sale reflects its ongoing support for Israel amidst the protracted and increasingly complex conflict in Gaza.

