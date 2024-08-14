MICHEL GERMAIN PARFUMS LTD Announces Collaboration With Paramount Consumer Products For Emily In Paris Prestige Fragrance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Prestige fragrance house Michel Germain Parfums is thrilled to announce a partnership with Paramount Consumer Products to introduce the new fragrance collection inspired by the beloved series, Emily in Paris. This collaboration aims to captivate consumers with a luxurious Emily in Paris fragrance collection crafted by the renowned perfumer Michel Germain.Emily in Paris is created by Executive Producer Darren Star (Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and the City, Younger), produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, and streams on Netflix.

"Spritz like you are already famous!"

Fans of the show will be able to indulge in the fragrances, capturing a piece of Emily's playfulness, chic style, and her Parisian desires and dreams.

Michel Germain, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner in the fragrance industry, created his first scent out of love for his wife, Norma, 30 years ago. Every subsequent fragrance he offers must receive her approval, ensuring each scent embodies genuine romance and affection.



Germain's fragrances are known for their prestige, high concentration of naturals, and are available in esteemed department stores such as Macy's, Hudson's Bay, and JCPenney.

"We are privileged to work with Paramount Consumer Products on these amazing Emily in Paris fragrances," said Michel Germain, creator, CEO of Michel Germain Parfums Ltd. "Each Emily in Paris fragrance has been meticulously blended to capture the essence of Parisian romance, infused with the effervescent joy, life, and love that the series embodies."

Season 4 Part 1 of Emily in Paris streams on Netflix August 15th.

Michel Germain is the top selling fragrance designer behind Emily in Paris perfume. His fragrances originate from the fields of Grasse, France. His fragrances are created out of love for his wife, Norma, and only offered to the world if she loves them. He is the Lifetime Achievement award winner awarded by his peers in the fragrance industry.

"When they smell your scent, the only place they will want to be is closer," Michel Germain.

The Emily in Paris, Emily in Paris Heartfelt, Emily in Paris Romantic, Emily in Paris Je T'aime, and a men's fragrance, Emily in Paris Pour Homme, are immediately available on MichelGermain.

MichelGermain

.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures.

ParamountShop .

