Google announces new AI features to enhance Android devices

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, announced a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) features designed to enhance Android devices and its latest lineup of and wearables. One of the standout innovations is Gemini Live, a conversational AI tool that allows users to engage in fluid and natural interactions with their mobile devices. According to Google’s blog, Gemini Live will transform smartphones into powerful AI assistants by facilitating seamless, human-like conversations.



Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, emphasized that the integration of Gemini into Android represents a significant overhaul of the operating system. He highlighted that with Gemini, users can converse with their devices in a more natural manner, akin to speaking with another person. The AI is designed to understand users’ intentions, follow their thought processes, and perform complex tasks with greater efficiency.



Gemini Live was initially released on Tuesday to advanced subscribers using English on Android devices, with plans to expand its availability to Apple's iOS platform and additional languages in the coming weeks. This rollout reflects Google’s strategy to offer advanced AI features across different operating systems, potentially setting new standards for conversational AI in mobile technology. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to introduce its own AI, named Apple Intelligence, later this year for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, which will likely lead to increased competition in the AI space.



In addition to the Gemini Live announcement, Google revealed its new lineup of Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, all of which feature the new AI capabilities. The tech giant also unveiled the Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds during its Made by Google event held at its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

