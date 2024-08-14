More Tourists Now Favor Villas In Bali Instead Of Hotels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A cozy private villa in Bali

Industry insights indicate an increase in villa rentals as tourists choose private villas over traditional hotels in Bali.

- Milad MirshafiBADUNG, BALI, INDONESIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Right now, Bali is seeing a significant shift in how tourists stay.More and more visitors are choosing private villas instead of traditional hotels-a trend that is reshaping Bali's and sectors.The Bali Villa Association (BVA) recently shared some eye-opening numbers. During the high season, the occupancy rate for private villas has soared to an impressive 85-90%.This is much higher than the average hotel occupancy across the island.Putu Gede Hendrawan, the Chairman of the BVA, thinks this is because villas offer something special.Villas provide a homey feel, allowing tourists to explore Bali at their own pace.“Maybe the more private atmosphere and superior facilities attract tourists," he says. "Guests can enjoy a serene and exclusive environment, often with luxurious amenities like private pools and personalized services.”Most tourists staying in private villas book for 3-5 nights, especially during the peak season from June to August. Even as the busy season ends, Hendrawan remains hopeful.“We hope that the distribution of tourists will be more even throughout Bali, enhancing economic growth across the island,” he adds.This growing love for private villas means more people rent them, and investors will see better returns!Milad Mirshafi, Sales Director at Bali Villa Realty , a trusted real estate agency in Bali, shares,“Our properties are designed to provide the perfect balance of privacy and luxury. We are thrilled to see more tourists recognizing our villas' value and experience.”This trend is great news for Bali Villa Realty and makes Bali's real estate market even more attractive to investors.More tourists mean more interest from investors, which helps Bali's economy grow.But how profitable can Bali villas be?Bali Villa Realty has some great examples of successful investments. For instance, one client saw a 16.68% ROI just one year after buying a villa in Seminyak, a popular tourist spot.Another investor bought a property in Canggu and reported an amazing 17.62% ROI due to the area's growing popularity and high occupancy rates.“This high return on investment, coupled with the unique appeal of Bali, makes our villas an attractive investment option,” Mirshafi continues.The rising preference for private villas is not just a trend. It shows how tourists are changing the way they plan their Bali vacations.Many travelers are now booking their trips on their own, and private villas offer a flexible and cost-effective alternative to hotels.Social media is also playing a big role.Content creators often post stunning photos of Bali's villas, attracting more visitors with pictures of bamboo villas, treehouses, and other unique places to stay.As the busy season winds down, Bali Villa Realty and other industry leaders are preparing for the next wave of tourists in December and January.The holiday season is expected to bring another surge, with many visitors choosing private villas to celebrate Christmas and New Year in style.So, what does it mean for you as an investor?The growing preference for private villas is changing how tourists experience Bali and the island's real estate landscape.Bali Villa Realty is keeping up with this change by offering top properties that meet the needs of today's travelers.If you're thinking about investing in Bali, now is a great time.Look for villas in popular areas like Canggu, Seminyak, and Ubud. This strategy lets investors make returns quickly by taking advantage of the high demand during peak tourist times.If this is your first time investing in Bali and you are looking for property in prime locations that gives you stable returns, Bali Villa Realty is here to help.Bali Villa Realty is a trusted real estate agency under Ilot Property Bali -offering a wide range of properties in prime locations, including land, apartments, and off-plan villas.With over 12 years of experience in Bali's property market, they understand that investors seek more than just properties-they want strong returns, security, and a smooth investment process.Visit balivillarealty to see their villa listings.Contact them for a free consultation on your first investment property in Bali.

