

44,767 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 44,767 A shares have been converted into 44,767 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 14 August 2024.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 33,187,594 A shares and 107,946,684 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 771,698,564.

Orion Corporation