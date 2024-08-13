Wray & Nephew Launches New-Look JPL Jerseys At Rum Fest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Wray & Nephew Jamaica jerseys for six teams were unveiled at the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival on Thursday, July 18, at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum enters into the second year of its partnership with the Jamaica Premier League (JPL), it launched new-look jerseys at the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival .

The patrons of the festival, held at the Catherine's Hall Sports Complex on July 18, 2023, experienced a show showcasing six of the 14 team's jerseys.

The fashion show unveiled the new kits for JPL 2024 season winner Cavalier FC, and the runner-up Mount Pleasant Football Academy. Also highlighted were the jerseys for Harbour View FC, Portmore United FC and Arnett Gardens FC and Montego Bay United FC (MBUFC).

On hand to see the show were executives of MBUFC, who lead the only top-tier professional football club from Jamaica's western region, including Coach Rodolfo Zapata, General Manager Sumil Reid and Director Anthony Cameron.

“These jerseys are another manifestation of the Wray Rum partnership with the JPL, said Kerry-Ann Bryan, brand manager of Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum.“Our patrons at the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival were the first to see and appreciate this next layer of support.

“Wray & Nephew has been a storied sponsor of football in Jamaica. We offer over $300 million in support across the Jamaica Football Federation national men's and women's programmes as well as to the JPL and Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA),” Bryan explained after the jerseys were revealed.

The kits were produced in partnership with Admiral and brandish bold colours, unique patterns, and details that represent each club, its surrounding community and showcases each Football Club's history. The 14 JPL teams will utilise the home and away vibrant kit designs for 2024/25 season.

Having launched the kits, Rum Fest eventgoers had the opportunity to get first dibs on their jersey pick from the Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum football-themed festival booth.

The JPL and Admiral collection can also be purchased online via Admiral website, or at the Locker Room Sports location in Kingston.

