عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Self Service Kiosk Industry NEWS August 2024

Self Service Kiosk Industry NEWS August 2024


8/13/2024 2:51:51 PM

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kiosk manufacturer Association News: FSTEC in September! Big news in amusement parks with Six Flags and Cedar . In January we hand out awards for Best of 2024/23 . Submit yours today, it's free. To submit an RFP or ask a question, email ... or call 720-324-1837. Here is our calendar to schedule. EAA timelines update: June 2025 for any new deployments. Existing deployments get limited time immunity.


Self Service Kiosk Industry NEWS August 2024 Image

Image caption: Self Service Kiosk Industry NEWS August 2024.

Features

  • Walmart Self Checkout Not Going Away ?
  • Market Research Restaurants
  • China Kiosk Companies

More Posts This Month

  • Cash To Card Kiosk – GiftCard Kiosk Prepaid
  • Kiosk Wayfinder – new AI assist widgets
  • Payments Awards at RSPA 2024 – Datacap
  • Real Life – Some People Still Stand in Line rather than Order From A Kiosk
  • McDonald's Drive Thru Menu Boards – more problems
  • Kodak Alaris Announces Acquisition
  • Modular Self-Service KIOSK – EK
  • Custom Kiosks Self Service & Self Order
  • Hotel California – Top Picks for Kiosk Design
  • Shift4 Payment Processor – Are Restaurants Screwed?
  • Samsung Kiosk – How Is it Working So Far?

People In The News

:: Joe Sawicki now the VP of Sales at KIOSK. Well deserved. I worked with Joe for awhile when he started out at KIOSK. Impressive in that little time.

:: Chris Walther – main POS and Kiosk guy at Panasonic. Available for a new position.

:: Ron Turlington – ex-Pitney Bowes - now sales manager Kiosk & Self-Service at Crane Payments now. I have some nice options for hot and cool food vending lockers.

Free Online Kiosk Digital Signage Databases

  • For Sale – New, Used and Best Offer
    • Outdoor 43 $3200
    • Nice 32” touch with LED edge lights ($340)
    • SuzoHapp has Elo 1593s – under $300 brand new
  • Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)
  • China Kiosk Companies [50 vetted]
    • EKAA
    • Wis View
    • Smartlockers Vending (hot or cold)

Contact ... with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission.

About Kiosk Industry

Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a“co-op” of over 700 companies.

About the Kiosk Association

Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads). /

Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

PHOTO link:

###
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
(not for print or online)
Craig Keefner
EMAIL: ...
PHONE: 720-324-1837

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association

MENAFN13082024004236004055ID1108550519


Send2Press Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search