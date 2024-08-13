Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cell Phone Stand (FJK-413)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free way to hold a cell phone when taking photographs, recording videos, conferencing, blogging or watching television," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the CHARLOTTES HOLD. My design can be easily adjusted for the most comfortable viewing position or angle. It also would prevent the unit from wobbling or tipping."

The invention provides an effective stand for holding a cell phone. In doing so, it allows for hands-free use when taking photos, watching a video, chatting, etc. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-413, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp