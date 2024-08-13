(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the 3rd Time, Boostlingo Makes the 5000, at No. 839 in 2024, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 592% Percent

- Bryan Forrester, Co-Founder and CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Boostlingo ranks No. 839 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This will be the 3rd year in a row for Boostlingo to not only make the list but break the top 1000.“Achieving a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years and breaking the top 1000 each time is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team,” says Boostlingo CEO Bryan Forrester.“Our success is driven by the incredible people behind our innovative technology, and their hard work and commitment continue to propel us forward.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row underscores our relentless drive to innovate and grow,” says Boostlingo CRO Merrie Wallace.“Our continued revenue growth is a direct result of our strategic efforts to deliver best in class software and services, innovate with new revenue streams through AI-driven products, and build crucial integrations with enterprise healthcare software. These advancements are fueling our success and positioning us for even greater achievements in the future.”Since last achieving a spot on the Inc 5000 list in 2023, Boostlingo has reached several significant milestones to solidify its position as an industry leader. The company experienced an impressive 60% ARR growth in 2023, a testament to its innovative offerings and market demand. Additionally, Boostlingo successfully launched its AI Pro product at the beginning of the year, marking a major advancement in AI-driven language solutions.Boostlingo also introduced new integrations with Microsoft Teams and Epic, expanding its reach within the healthcare sector. Boostlingo further strengthened its operations by achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification, ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance. The expansion of the Boostlingo Hub has also been instrumental in supporting the company's rapid growth and enhancing its service delivery. These accomplishments have been key drivers behind Boostlingo's rise into the top 1000 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024.About BoostlingoBoostlingo is a language access software and technology company based in Austin, TX. At Boostlingo, we believe in building innovative technology that empowers our customers and the people they serve to communicate without barriers and increase language access for all.The Boostlingo platform includes video, phone, and on-demand interpreting, the industry-leading interpreter management and scheduling technology for language service providers, remote simultaneous interpretation and video conferencing platform, and AI captioning and transcription.Learn more about Boostlingo atAbout the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

