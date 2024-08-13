UNITEDMASTERS EXPANDS ACCESS TO ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING TOOLS AND SERVICES WITH NEW $19.99 SUBSCRIPTION TIER FOR ARTISTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAUNCHES THE "MAKE YOUR DEBUT" CHALLENGE, OFFERING INDEPENDENT ARTISTS A CHANCE TO WIN AN ARTIST DEAL

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UnitedMasters , the leading software and services for independent artists representing top acts like Faiyaz , Anycia, and BigXthaPlug , today announced the launch of its new DEBUT+ tier , aimed at expanding access to the platform's industry-leading tools and services. This new offering, priced at $19.99 annually, opens UnitedMaster's premium music distribution platform to all aspiring artists who want to get their music on major streaming platforms, all while retaining 100% of their royalties. See how DEBUT+ works HERE .

Continue Reading

UNITEDMASTERS EXPANDS ACCESS TO ITS INDUSTRY LEADING TOOLS

Post this





To coincide with the launch of the new subscription tier, UnitedMasters is launching an independent artist challenge. The challenge invites US-based artists using UnitedMasters to submit tracks for a chance to win a grand prize valued at $250,000. The comprehensive prize package includes an artist partner deal with A&R and marketing funds, a coveted performance slot at SELECTCON 2024 in New York, a full-scale artist development and marketing action plan, and access to UnitedMasters' full-service music team for support. The winner will join UnitedMasters' elite Partner roster, gaining valuable resources and exposure to help propel their music career to new heights.

The " Make Your Debut " Challenge invites US-based artists using UnitedMasters to submit tracks for a chance to win the grand prize and join UnitedMasters' elite Partner roster.

To be considered for the challenge, artists must:



Be based in the US

Be a

DEBUT+ or SELECT member

Release a track via UM after June 1st, 2024

Post on

IG or TikTok with their sound

Tag @unitedmasters and add the official challenge hashtag #debutcontest Complete the submission form on our challenge page

"Making it in music has never been more possible for independent artists, but it still requires the right partner. UnitedMasters presents the most compelling offering for independent artists in any genre at every stage of their careers," said Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO . "With DEBUT+ and the Make Your Debut Challenge, we're welcoming the next wave of independent artists into our ecosystem and empowering them with the technology, education, and growth opportunities to launch sustainable careers on their own terms."

The introduction of DEBUT+ tier also builds on UnitedMasters' reputation for cultivating breakout independent stars like FloyyMenor , Tobe Nwigwe, and Earthgang and supplying upcoming artists with the services and guidance they need to get their art on all major streaming platforms at the start of their artist journey.

UnitedMasters continues to be the only platform that offers the right tools and a real path for any artist with the drive, hustle, and talent to scale their careers as Texas rapper BigXThaPlug did, starting from 500 monthly listeners on Spotify to millions in streaming revenue per month and placements with the world's biggest brands like the NFL and ESPN.

Extending beyond distribution, UnitedMasters offers the most comprehensive suite of services for artists at every stage, directly helping grow fanbases and maximize earnings. For just $19.99 per year, DEBUT+ offers independent artists:



Distribution to 50+ streaming platforms like

Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram, and more

Unlimited music releases, going live in just five days

Advanced streaming analytics and reporting

Access to premium educational resources and personalized coaching powered by the expertise of

UnitedMasters veteran music executives

Powerful promotional tools like

ArtistPages and MasterLinks

The best app/mobile-first experience in distribution Quality support, fast pre-scheduled release options, and split payments with collaborators

UnitedMasters ensures that artists can access the resources they need to supercharge their careers, no matter where they are in their journey. With the introduction of this new tier, UnitedMasters makes this path even more accessible to emerging artists, empowering them to take control of their futures. Whether an artist is just beginning to build a fanbase or is on the cusp of mainstream success, UnitedMasters supports them every step of the way, providing the tools, guidance, and expertise needed to thrive in today's fast-paced and ever-evolving music landscape.

DEBUT+ tier

launches globally today in priority markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Nigeria, and Brazil. For more information and to get started, visit .

About UnitedMasters:



UnitedMasters

is the leading software and services platform for independent artists. Through our unique mix of music distribution services, innovative technology, and first-of-its-kind artist marketing solutions, UnitedMasters acts as the operating system that enables artists to own their futures. We fuel the careers of artists like Brent Faiyaz, Tobe Nwigwe, and Liana Banks-and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. We connect over 2M+ independent artists on our platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo, and Pepsi. These connections are powered by our world-class creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today's world.

Media Contacts:

CL Media

Courtney Lowery

[email protected]

UnitedMasters

Shanice Graves

[email protected]

SOURCE UnitedMasters