Supplyone Expands Nationally And Internationally, Inviting New Partners To Join Its Growth Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SupplyOne's strategic growth underscores the company's dedication to providing superior packaging solutions with a national reach and a local touch.

The company has completed three acquisitions in 2024 alone, bringing its overall count to forty-one acquisitions over its 25 years in business.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SupplyOne, a leader in custom packaging solutions, is accelerating its growth across the U.S. and now into Canada. With new locations in Portland, Seattle, and Toronto, the company continues to enhance its services to meet the unique needs of its customers and attract like-minded businesses interested in joining its expanding footprint.“Our focus is on growth, and we're actively seeking companies that are customer-focused and ready to scale,” said Todd Renehan, President & CEO of SupplyOne.“We value partners who align with our decentralized business model and our core principles: putting people first, fostering growth, staying agile, and delivering innovative packaging solutions.”SupplyOne has already completed three acquisitions in 2024, bringing its total to forty-one since its founding 25 years ago, with more in the pipeline. The recent acquisitions of Crownhill Packaging in Toronto, Bacon & Graham in New Jersey, and Columbia Corrugated Box on the West Coast highlight SupplyOne's commitment to offering superior packaging solutions with both national reach and local expertise.“Our expansion reflects our dedication to our core values and solidifies our position as the acquirer of choice in North America,” said Nathan Barton, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Acquisitions at SupplyOne.“We're excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to welcoming more exceptional businesses into the SupplyOne family.”For more information about SupplyOne and its capabilities, please visit or contact Wendy Booker (...). For more on SupplyOne's acquisition strategy or if you may be interested in selling your business, please contact Nathan Barton (...).-----About SupplyOneSupplyOne is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of corrugated and value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S. Since its founding in 1998, the company has become the acquirer of choice for family-owned packaging distributors and specialty corrugated converters. SupplyOne is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management.About Box ReportsBox Reports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they're a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can't-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders have the experience and insight needed to create a story that's clear, concise, and compelling. That's the press release your business deserves.

Media Relations

Box Reports

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn