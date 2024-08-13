ISSIP Announces Aug 21St Keynote Speaker & Panelists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Giselle Mota 2024 ISSIP Excellence in Service Innovation Winner for Impact to Society

Panelists for ISSIP Aug 21 2024 Exploration of Positive AI Impacts on Global Democracy

Exploring the Positive Impacts & Opportunity of AI for Global Democracy

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global non-profit advancing Service Innovation for our interconnected world (ISSIP) is hosting a series of panel discussions in 2024, to explore both the threats and opportunities that AI presents for global democracy. More than half the world's population votes this year, and much media attention is drawn to the very real and potential negative impacts of AI. However, when asked whether AI presents greater risk or greater opportunity for global democracy, responses are distributed nearly equally thus far to ISSIP's survey (still 'in the field' and collecting responses through September).Co-chairs Kazuyoshi Shimada of Japan Science & Technology (JST) and Christine Leitner of the Centre for Economics and Public Administration (London) are leading the event and moderating three panel discussions:-- June 21, 2024: (“Current State of Play,” recording available here on ISSIP's website) defined important progress as well as key issues and challenges of AI with regard to democracy.-- August 21, 2024: The second session will do a deeper dive on issues raised and delve more into the progress and possibilities, and finally-- Sept 25, 2024: Kazu and Christine will lead a panel summarizing key points and themes raised in the three-part series, and together define needs for further research and funding.Today ISSIP announced speakers for the 90 minute (free, virtual) 2nd session scheduled for Wednesday August 21, 2024.Keynote Address:“AI Paving the Way to Humanity and Freedom”Giselle Mota, Chief of Product Inclusion at ADP | Creator of NFTY Collective will deliver the keynote address: AI Paving the Way to Humanity and Freedom. Winner of ISSIP's 2024 Excellence in Service Innovation Award for Impact to Society, Giselle will highlight the ways in which AI, and specifically generative AI, is paving the way toward global considerations of humanity and their freedoms by design. She will address how people highlighting risks are leading to opportunities to create good: from bias to ethics and inclusion, from lack of transparency to explainability and democratization, and from concerns of security and privacy to data governance and data agency.Panel Discussion: The Opportunity and Progress Toward InclusionIn this session, ISSIP, JST and CEPA will explore key issues raised during the June kickoff event and current efforts to limit risks and maximize benefits of AI for future global democracy.Click here for more information and to register for this event. (All three events are FREE, virtual and conducted via zoom at 8am US Pacific. Participation in the global ISSIP community is free for individuals and funded by individual and institutional donors).About the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP)A diverse, inclusive and growing community of innovators, founded in 2012 by major IT companies and respected university partners, ISSIP - pronounced 'eye zip') is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to advance innovation to benefit people, business, and society. The thousands of individuals and institutions that comprise the ISSIP community represent more than 600 companies and organizations, from startups to global leaders, and more than 200 universities in 72 countries. ISSIP is recognized for the power of its regular Discovery events, Ambassador collaborations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more information about these programs or to explore becoming an individual or institutional donor, please go to .

