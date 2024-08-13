Survey Finds Customers Take Multiple Supplements For Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Life Extension launches mental and physical support supplement

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We need energy to get through our day, but it's common for levels to fizzle out as the hours pile on. A recent survey of over 3,000 Life Extension customers* revealed that nearly half of respondents (42%) experience a midday slump, and most turn to a variety of different supplements to stay mentally and physically engaged. Life Extension's newest supplement, Creatine & Acetyl-L-Carnitine Energy Plus helps combat mental and physical fatigue, supports cognitive function, and promotes exercise performance and recovery.

*June 2024 survey of Life Extension customers.

“We wanted to offer customers a practical formula to support the body's main source of energy, a molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP),” explained Dr. Cristina Matthewman, PhD , Innovation Team Leader for Life Extension.“Creatine and acetyl-L-carnitine both help maintain healthy cellular energy metabolism. Creatine is well-established for improvements in overall physical performance and body composition at any age and training level, and acetyl-L-carnitine has been clinically studied to encourage mental and physical energy and cognitive function in older subjects as well-so we combined them for whole-body benefit.”

The combination of creatine and carnitine can help the body keep up with demanding schedules, according to Michael A. Smith, MD , Life Extension's Director of Education.“Whether we're athletes or not, our cells need the right nutrients to make energy. A creatine-carnitine combo is a proactive way to fuel brain and muscle cells from within,” he said.

Available in an unflavored powder, Creatine & Acetyl-L-Carnitine Energy Plus is the newest addition to Life Extension's active lifestyle line of products, which includes Super Carnosine to support muscle function, Tart Cherry with CherryPURE® to promote muscle recovery after exercise, and L-Glutamine to help maintain energy levels under heavy stress.

