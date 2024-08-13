THRIVE SCHOLARS SELECTS DREW MARTIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Drew Martin, former Executive Director of KIPP New Jersey, joins Thrive Scholars to focus on scaling the organization to reach thousands of first-generation college students across the nation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Scholars ' Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the selection of Drew Martin as its new Chief Executive Officer. Martin joins at a critical juncture for the pioneering organization focused on education equity. Martin will take the helm succeeding Steve Stein, who successfully grew the organization from $2M to $20M over the past eight years. Under Martin's leadership, Thrive Scholars aims to scale the organization to provide transformative education and career opportunities to thousands of high-achieving and academically talented first-generation college students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Martin will assume his new role on August 19th, 2024.

Following an exhaustive national search led by Thrive's Board of Directors, Martin was unanimously selected for his exceptional leadership capabilities and deep commitment to educational equity. As the former Executive Director at KIPP New Jersey, he successfully managed a $200 million budget, provided strategic oversight to 19 schools serving over 8,000 students, launched a Talented & Gifted Program, and raised over $20 million in critical funding. In successfully merging two key districts in New Jersey, he created a highly selected district, which sent more African American students to college than any other school in the city.

"We are pleased to welcome Drew to Thrive Scholars during a critical moment for our organization,"

said Martin Jacobs, Thrive Scholars National Board Chair. "Drew's proven track record, deep commitment to educational equity , and alignment with Thrive's mission made him the ideal choice to lead the organization into its next phase of growth and impact."

Drew's career has been marked by an unwavering commitment to improving educational outcomes for underserved communities. He began his career with Teach For America, where he taught 5th grade in under-resourced schools and quickly demonstrated his capacity for leadership and innovation in education. At KIPP New Jersey, he not only managed significant budgets and growth, but also prioritized community engagement and long-term student success.

"I am honored to join Thrive Scholars and excited about the opportunity to lead an organization with such a powerful mission," said Drew Martin, Thrive Scholars Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to working with the talented team, dedicated board, and our incredible corporate partners and generous supporters to ensure that more high-achieving, underserved students have the opportunity to achieve their full potential. Together, we can seize new opportunities to expand our impact."

Drew Martin brings a deep commitment to educational equity and a wealth of experience in leadership and strategic planning. Passionate about making a difference, he has a proven track record of increasing academic outcomes and college admissions rates for students of color. A graduate of the University of Virginia, Martin has also been an active participant in The Aspen Institute's Pahara-Aspen Education Fellowship, collaborating with senior leaders in the education sector.

"Drew's experience and vision are exactly what Thrive Scholars needs to seize new opportunities and drive our mission forward," said Tyra Montina, President and Chief Operating Officer of Thrive Scholars. "His proven ability to lead large teams and manage significant budgets will be instrumental as we continue to scale our impact through Thrive Academies nationwide."

Martin's selection comes on the heels of Thrive Scholars' recent launch of two regional Thrive Academies in New York and Los Angeles. These new regional academies marked the first phase of an ambitious strategic plan to establish 10 regional Thrive Academies nationwide. This expansion is built on the proven outcomes of Thrive Scholars' Summer Academy, a flagship six-week program offering over 350 hours of college-level academic preparation, including calculus, coding, and writing, along with college admissions counseling and career development. Combined, the new regional Thrive Academies in New York and Los Angeles hosted over 300 students with an average 3.9 GPA, 83% of whom are first-generation college students in the Summer 2024 inaugural cohort.

Thrive Scholars is a leading national nonprofit dedicated to providing high-achieving, diverse, and underrepresented students, including students of color from under-resourced communities, the opportunities they need to thrive at top colleges and in meaningful careers. Using data-driven programming

for more than 20 years, Thrive ensures Scholar success through comprehensive academic preparation, mentorship, and career counseling, effectively closing the opportunity gap for underrepresented students.

