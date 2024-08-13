Trump appears in exclusive interview with Elon Musk

(MENAFN) On Monday night, Donald appeared in an exclusive interview with Elon Musk, the owner of X, which covered both the recent assassination attempt against Trump and his stance on immigration. The interview faced technical issues initially, with users experiencing difficulties accessing the live stream. Musk later apologized for the delay, attributing it to a "massive attack" that overwhelmed the platform's systems.



During the conversation, Trump provided a detailed account of the assassination attempt, expressing how the harrowing experience had deepened his faith in God. He reflected on the close call, remarking, “If I had not turned my head, I would not be talking to you right now – as much as I like you,” highlighting the gravity of the incident.



Musk, who had previously been a critic of Trump, praised the Republican nominee's resilience and toughness, emphasizing that such qualities are essential for national security. “There’s some real tough characters out there,” Musk stated. “And if they don’t think the American president is tough, they will do what they want to do.”



The discussion, while cordial, did not delve deeply into Trump’s policies or strategies for a potential second term in office, focusing instead on his reactions to the assassination attempt and his views on handling illegal immigration.

