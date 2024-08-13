2,155 Ukrainian Orphans Evacuated Abroad Due To Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 2,155 orphans and children deprived of parental care remain abroad due to forced evacuation as a result of Russian aggression.

Petro Dobromilskyi, the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"As of today, 2,155 orphans and children deprived of parental care are abroad due to forced evacuation as a result of Russian aggression. And our objective is not only to return them home to Ukraine but to ensure their safety and find families for them," Dobromilskyi wrote.

He noted that a special working group has been set up at the Ministry of Social Policy to develop a plan for the return of children evacuated from Ukraine as part of institutions.

"Together with more than 40 specialists, we are working to conduct high-quality monitoring of the situation of these children and their individual needs," said Dobromilskyi.

Another priority is to reunite siblings who were raised in different institutions by age at the time of the invasion and were evacuated to different countries, he added.

As reported, on August 13, six children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the occupation.