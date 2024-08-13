Birmingham Dubai Is Inviting Applications From Indian Students For Their Bsc Psychology For The 2024 Session

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) University of Birmingham Dubai is now inviting applications from Indian students for their BSc Psychology program; offering students a curriculum that spans the entire spectrum of modern psychological theory and application, including social psychology, human neuroscience, psychopharmacology, and child development.



The degree programme encompasses a broad spectrum of human behaviors and cognitive processes, from basic activities like feeding to more intricate abilities such as language and social interactions. It explores various mental functions, including perception, memory, and consciousness, and how these elements interact to form intelligent behavior.



Structured modularly, the programme begins with foundational modules in psychology, research methods, and related skills in the first two years, followed by advanced specialist modules in the final year, providing cutting-edge insights into selected psychological areas.



Programme delivery:



The Psychology degree is designed with a common curriculum covering all fundamental aspects of modern psychology. Additionally, in the third year, you can choose from a variety of specialist modules, enabling you to concentrate on advanced areas at the cutting edge of the field. Learning takes place in various settings, from scheduled seminars, lectures, and small group tutorials to peer group learning, where we might prepare and deliver presentations with our classmates.



Course dates: September 2024



Entry Requirements: 75-85% from Standard 12 for CBSE passouts.



Application process: Applications for September 2024 are open. There is no application fee.



Tuition: The annual tuition fee for 2024 entry is AED 126,309 (USD 35,000 appx.) per year of study and can be paid in installments.



Scholarship: Scholarship options at the University of Birmingham Dubai are designed to benefit all students and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For September 2024 entry the university is offering scholarships of up to 30% to all students based on academic performance. For more information:



For more details please visit:





For a personal consultation with the in-country representatives please write to ...





About The University of Birmingham



The University of Birmingham is a global top 100 university and a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities.

The University of Birmingham was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain's first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis. Renowned for its research excellence, the University's researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.



The University of Birmingham Dubai adheres to the same teaching standards and values as the Birmingham campus, bringing the heritage, prestige, and global recognition of the UK campus to Dubai. The University of Birmingham Dubai's iconic award-winning new campus will be embedded with cutting-edge technology, allowing innovative, multidisciplinary teaching and learning to deliver an educational experience like no other in Dubai. The campus recently won a Special Prize in the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards.

