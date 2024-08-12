RGA Founder Tapped For Non-Profit Leadership Role

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rick Grant

Grant to serve as VP of Public Relations for Sheboygan Toastmasters club.

- Rick Grant, President, RGA PR

SHEBOYGAN, WI, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RGA Public Relations , a Sheboygan-based strategic communications company, announced today that Rick Grant, the company's founder, and President, has been elected Vice-President of Public Relations for Toastmasters Club 2121 in Sheboygan for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Grant will assume the office on July 1, 2024.

“I have enjoyed my experience with the Sheboygan club and find our bi-monthly meetings an excellent opportunity to practice public speaking, a skill I believe everyone should develop,” Grant said.“In this new role, I hope to share news and information about our club and bring it to the attention of our friends and neighbors who could benefit from the experience.”

The Sheboygan Toastmasters Club, a renowned organization committed to personal and professional development, provides a supportive platform for individuals to enhance their public speaking, communication, and leadership skills. With a strong emphasis on professional and personal growth and empowerment, the club offers an exceptional environment for individuals to unlock their full potential.

The Sheboygan Toastmasters Club meetings are held regularly on the 1st and 3rd Mondays each month (excluding holidays), ensuring members have ample opportunities to practice and refine their speaking skills in a supportive and encouraging atmosphere. During these engaging sessions, participants take part in prepared speeches, impromptu speaking exercises, and constructive evaluations, all of which contribute to their growth as effective communicators and leaders.

Grant started his career as a reporter and editor covering financial services and technology in New York City. He launched a freelance writing company in 2005 and moved from New York to Eastern Pennsylvania, where he became a podcaster and started his PR firm. He moved the company to Madison, Wisconsin, in 2015 and then on to Sheboygan in 2020.

For more information about the company, visit it online at . For more information about the Sheboygan Toastmasters Club, please visit

About RGA Public Relations

RGA Public Relations (RGA), founded by financial services industry trade press editor Rick Grant in 2007, offers public relations, corporate communications and content marketing to firms with complicated offerings. The agency provides customized strategic messaging solutions; expert development for thought leaders; content development in text, audio and video; and social media marketing. Today, RGA is part of Gallardo Grant, Corp., a Wisconsin-based family corporation, and primarily serves financial services technology firms and mortgage lenders, including some of the largest firms in the mortgage industry. For more information about the company, visit .

Rick Grant

RGA Public Relations

+1 570-497-1026

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn