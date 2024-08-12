Information Minister Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Salem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- of Culture and Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi mourned on Monday Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, chief of the Kuwait National Guard.

Minister Al-Mutairi expressed, through his account on social (X), his sincere sympathies with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the entire family over the pass of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

He prayed to God Almighty to cover the deceased with the abundance of His mercy, and grant his family with patience and solace. (end)

