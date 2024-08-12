Information Minister Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Salem
KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Culture and Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi mourned on Monday His Highness sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, chief of the Kuwait National Guard.
Minister Al-Mutairi expressed, through his account on social media platform (X), his sincere sympathies with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the entire Al-Sabah family over the pass of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
He prayed to God Almighty to cover the deceased with the abundance of His mercy, and grant his family with patience and solace. (end)
