عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Narendra Modi To Amitabh Bachchan: 7 Famous Left-Handers

Narendra Modi To Amitabh Bachchan: 7 Famous Left-Handers


8/12/2024 7:00:30 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Lefthanders Day 2024: Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan; here's a list of 7 famous Indians who are also left-handers. Let's check out the full list HERE

Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan: 7 famous Left-handers

International Lefthanders Day 2024: Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan; here's a list of 7 famous Indians who are also left-handers. Let's check out the full list HERE

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a lefthander

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a well-known lefthander

Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is also a left hander

Karan Johar

Well known film director and producer, Karan Johar is a left-hander

Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is also a left-hander

Sunny Leone

Bollywood actor and former adult actress Sunny Leone is also a left-hander

Abhishek Bachchan

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan too is a left-hander

MENAFN12082024007385015968ID1108546571


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search