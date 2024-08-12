Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan: 7 famous Left-handers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Lefthanders Day 2024: Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan; here's a list of 7 famous Indians who are also left-handers. Let's check out the full list HERE

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a lefthander

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a well-known lefthander

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is also a left hander

Well known film director and producer, Karan Johar is a left-hander

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is also a left-hander

Bollywood actor and former adult actress Sunny Leone is also a left-hander

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan too is a left-hander