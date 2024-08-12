Narendra Modi To Amitabh Bachchan: 7 Famous Left-Handers
Date
8/12/2024 7:00:30 PM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Lefthanders Day 2024: Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan; here's a list of 7 famous Indians who are also left-handers. Let's check out the full list HERE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a lefthander
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a well-known lefthander
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is also a left hander
Well known film director and producer, Karan Johar is a left-hander
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is also a left-hander
Bollywood actor and former adult actress Sunny Leone is also a left-hander
Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan too is a left-hander
