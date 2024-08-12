Inventhelp Inventor Develops Combination Plate And Bowl (CLM-679)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to securely hold a plate and bowl with one hand, especially when eating at picnics, parties, and other events," said an inventor, from

Blacklick, Ohio, "so I invented THE GLENN BOWL. My design would alleviate the frustration of holding and shuffling separate plates and bowls."

The invention provides an effective way to combine the functions of a plate and bowl. In doing so, it allows the user to hold both items in one hand. As a result, it increases convenience and neatness, and it would better accommodate a wider variety of food items. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-679, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp