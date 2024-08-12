Harris Institute Celebrates 35 Years Of Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Harris, PresidentTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harris Institute, an internationally recognized leader in music education, marks its 35th anniversary with a legacy of innovation and results. Since its establishment in 1989, the college has had the highest percentage of award-winning faculty of any school resulting in graduates now leading in all areas of the Canadian music industry and the highest percentage of awarded alumni .Harris Institute's emphasis on empowering female students has resulted in women graduates achieving leadership roles throughout the industry and a focus on developing entrepreneurial skills has led to alumni creating some of Canada's most successful music related companies.Articles in Billboard Magazine (Top 11 Music Industry Schools), Mix Magazine (Finest Media Arts Institutions), Media Arts Education Report (“best school of its kind”) and Solid State Logic (World Renowned School Advances), resulted in international students attending from 142 countries.The Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities 'Key Performance Indicators' (KPI's) indicate Harris Institute may be the best performing post-secondary school in North America with an unprecedented five annual 0% 'Student Loan Default Rates', sixteen program 0% Default Rates and a 90.91% 'Graduate Employment Rate in Field of Study'.The college's unique 20-year partnership with the University of the West of Scotland has enabled hundreds of Harris graduates to earn degrees in Scotland on full scholarships and UWS students to complete work placements in Canada in their field of study.Harris Institute was the first college or university in Canada to offer one-year accelerated diploma programs and in 2015, it was the first post-secondary school in North America to introduce a comprehensive policy ensuring 'free speech and the open exchange of ideas'.The college's history of innovation includes eight years of weekend programs for mid-level music industry professionals funded by the Ontario government, an experimental program with the Moscow International Film School for 24 indigenous students from Siberia and BC's Salmon Arm Reserve, a partnership with Edinburgh Napier University resulting in Harris grads earning Master's Degrees, a Certified Pro Tools program with PROMEDIA in Nashville, a scholarship program with COSCAP in Barbados and 6 annual 'Peace and Reconciliation' programs for groups of 20 young adults from conflicted areas in the North and South of Ireland funded by the International Fund for Ireland.The 12-month Audio Production Program and Arts Management Program and the 20-month Music Business Professional (APP + AMP) start in November, March and July.

