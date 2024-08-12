Tropical Storm Maria Disrupts Air, Travel In Northeastern Japan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: Tropical Storm Maria disrupts air, rail and road traffic in northeastern Japan.

The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation announced that Japan has canceled 78 flights scheduled for Monday, many of which the Tohoku region in the northeast of the country with Tokyo and Osaka, while All Japan Airlines has canceled eight flights, including flights between Osaka and Aomori.

The two airlines warned that more flights departing and arriving in the Tohoku region may be affected by the storm.

East Japan Railway Company said it has decided to suspend operations on some sections of local lines throughout Monday, adding that "further disruptions are possible."

East Japan Expressway Company said there is a high possibility that some sections of the Tohoku Expressway and the Joban Expressway will be closed until Tuesday due to heavy rains expected to be brought by the storm.

Severe tropical storm Maria swept across northeastern Japan early this morning.

Meteorological officials warned of landslides and flooding in low-lying areas and rising river levels and flooding.

They urged people to remain vigilant for strong winds and high waves, as well as lightning and typhoons.