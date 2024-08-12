Tropical Storm Maria Disrupts Air, Travel In Northeastern Japan
Date
8/12/2024 2:00:26 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Tokyo: Tropical Storm Maria disrupts air, rail and road traffic in northeastern Japan.
The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation announced that Japan airlines has canceled 78 flights scheduled for Monday, many of which LINK the Tohoku region in the northeast of the country with Tokyo and Osaka, while All Japan Airlines has canceled eight flights, including flights between Osaka and Aomori.
The two airlines warned that more flights departing and arriving in the Tohoku region may be affected by the storm.
East Japan Railway Company said it has decided to suspend operations on some sections of local lines throughout Monday, adding that "further disruptions are possible."
East Japan Expressway Company said there is a high possibility that some sections of the Tohoku Expressway and the Joban Expressway will be closed until Tuesday due to heavy rains expected to be brought by the storm.
Severe tropical storm Maria swept across northeastern Japan early this morning.
Meteorological officials warned of landslides and flooding in low-lying areas and rising river levels and flooding.
They urged people to remain vigilant for strong winds and high waves, as well as lightning and typhoons.
MENAFN12082024000063011010ID1108545570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.