Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (MIT) Approves PTE Academic

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong company, has achieved new recognition for the Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic. Effective immediately, the Massachusetts Institute of (MIT) in the United States has recognized PTE for undergraduate admissions.

MIT joins over 3,500 universities and institutions worldwide that trust PTE as proof of English proficiency. With 3,465 international students, MIT is a prestigious institution ranked third in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings this year.

PTE combines human expertise with the latest AI technology to deliver an English language proficiency test that is both impartial and highly accurate. Tests are taken on a computer and are available in over 475 test centers globally.

Shileen Costain, Senior Director of Global Stakeholder Relations, expressed her pride in this achievement,"We are thrilled that MIT has recognized the value and accuracy of PTE Academic for its undergraduate admissions. This approval underscores our commitment to providing a trusted and rigorous assessment of English proficiency for students and institutions worldwide."

This recognition from MIT follows recent approval by the Canadian Nurse Regulators Collaborative (CNRC), which recommended PTE Academic as an accepted test for internationally trained nurses applying for registration in Canada.

