Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Address Display (CHK-1079)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly visible way to display your street number/letter outside your home or business," said an inventor, from Niles, Ill., "so I invented the

AVI LIGHT. My design ensures that the address can be seen by everyone, including delivery drivers and emergency personnel."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display an address outside a home or business. In doing so, it ensures that the address can be easily seen by emergency responders, EMS, police, delivery personnel, etc. It also increases visibility of the address in dark conditions, and it could help reduce delays and confusion, may save lives. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1079, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp