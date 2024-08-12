Ambuja Cements’ RKBA Limestone Mine Receives 5-Star Rating from Ministry of Mines

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12 August 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, proudly announces that its Rampara, Kukaras, Bhetali and Anandapara (RKBA) Limestone Mine in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, has been honoured with a stellar 5-Star Rating for the year 2022-23. The award, presented by the honourable Union Minister for Coal & Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, at a ceremony by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and Ministry of Mines in New Delhi, highlights its dedication to sustainable mining, community welfare, and environmental stewardship.



RKBA Limestone Mine, located in Ambujanagar, stands out for its exceptional performance and is among the 68 mines across India which have been 5-Star Rated including limestone, iron ore, bauxite and other types of mines. This accolade showcases its commitment towards responsible operations that prioritise both community development and environmental protection, contributing significantly to India’s sustainable future.



The mine is known for its high-quality limestone, essential for various industrial applications. It operates with advanced technology and sustainable practices, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Ambuja Cements' commitment to industry leadership through sustainable practices and community-focused initiatives is exemplified by this honour for RKBA Limestone Mine.







