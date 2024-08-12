Sudanese military director gets compelled to relocate following assassination attempt

(MENAFN) In a strategic shift following a recent assassination attempt, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chief of Sudan’s (SAF), has decided to move his headquarters from Port Sudan to Omdurman, a city near the capital, Khartoum. This relocation aims to position him closer to the frontline of the ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



Lieutenant General Yasser al-Atta, the SAF’s assistant commander-in-chief, announced the headquarters' move in a speech to in Omdurman on Tuesday. The decision comes in the wake of a dramatic incident in which General Burhan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. On July 31, drones targeted a military graduation ceremony in the eastern city of Gebeit, resulting in five fatalities and multiple injuries. The attack has heightened security concerns and underscored the volatile nature of the conflict.



Atta emphasized Burhan’s unwavering commitment to overcoming the RSF, asserting that the general is determined to lead the military campaign against the paramilitary group "until victory is achieved, even if it takes a hundred years."



Since August 2023, Burhan has been based in Port Sudan after the RSF took control of the army headquarters in Khartoum, effectively forcing him to relocate. The conflict, which began in April 2023, erupted between Burhan and RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo over disagreements related to a planned transition to civilian governance. The ongoing war has claimed over 18,000 lives and injured more than 33,000 people, according to the UN's humanitarian affairs office. The violence has also displaced nearly 11 million people within the country and caused severe food shortages affecting more than half of the population.



As the conflict continues, the international community remains concerned about the humanitarian crisis and the stability of the region, with calls for renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis.

