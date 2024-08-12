British physicians receive orders to ask men if they’re pregnant

(MENAFN) In a new directive issued by British authorities, doctors performing X-ray, CT, and MRI scans are now required to ask all patients, including men, whether they are pregnant. This guidance, introduced by the Society of Radiographers (SoR), aims to address concerns about the potential risks posed by ionizing radiation to unborn babies.



The policy was prompted by a case where a transgender man who was pregnant underwent a CT scan. To prevent similar situations and ensure patient safety, the new guidelines dictate that doctors must not make assumptions about a patient's gender identity. Instead, they are instructed to ask all individuals between the ages of 12 and 55 about their pregnancy status, regardless of whether the patient identifies as male, transgender, non-binary, or intersex.



Under the updated procedures, patients are now required to complete a form that includes questions about their sex assigned at birth and fertility status. Many patients have found these questions invasive, and some have reacted strongly, particularly men, who have been upset by the implication that their gender identity might be questioned. Reports indicate that some patients have even left appointments in frustration.



The guidelines also mandate that patients specify their preferred pronouns, a measure that has drawn criticism from parents and patients alike. Some parents of minors have expressed anger over the questions regarding pronouns, arguing that they confuse their children. Additionally, there have been reports of patients questioning their own gender identity after filling out the forms.



Critics, including some doctors and human rights advocates, have condemned the new guidelines as humiliating and impractical. They have called on the NHS to reconsider the policy and revert to a more straightforward approach.

MENAFN12082024000045015687ID1108544024