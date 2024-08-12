Amiri Diwan: KNG Chief Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Passes Away

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan announced on Monday that Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak passed away. He will be laid to rest today after Maghreb (sunset) prayer, the diwan added. (end) gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.