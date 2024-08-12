عربي


Amiri Diwan: KNG Chief Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Passes Away


8/12/2024 6:05:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan announced on Monday that Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) His Highness sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah passed away.
He will be laid to rest today after Maghreb (sunset) prayer, the diwan added. (end)
