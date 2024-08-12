Anantnag Encounter: Search Operation Enters Third Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The anti-terror operation in the forest area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Monday as security forces widened the search area to flush out terrorists, officials said.

Three persons, including two soldiers, were killed in the exchange of fire with terrorists on Saturday following which a massive manhunt has been launched in the Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area of Anantnag district to eliminate the ultras.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation to hunt down the ultras continued for the third day despite the challenging topography.

The firefight started on Saturday evening during a cordon and search operation that was initiated by the security forces based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of terrorists in the remote Ahlan Gagarmandu forest.

According to officials, a group of terrorists - believed to be three to four in number - opened fire at the joint search parties comprising Army personnel, including para commandos, and local police.

Read Also Anantnag Encounter: Civilian Succumbs To Injuries, Death Toll Climbs To 3 2 Soldiers Killed In South Kashmir Encounter

In the ensuing gun battle, six Army personnel and two civilians were injured, officials said, adding the injured soldiers were promptly taken to a nearby hospital where two succumbed shortly after arrival.

The slain army personnel have been identified as Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma.

This encounter is a grim reminder of a similar operation in the general area of Kokernag last September, during which four security personnel, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish and Deputy SP Humayun Bhat were killed in the week-long engagement with terrorists.

Two terrorists, including a senior commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were also neutralised during that operation.

Security forces have ramped up their efforts in the woods of Kokernag after an encounter in Doda district on July 15 that resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, including a captain.

It is believed that the terrorists involved in the recent Anantnag incident may have crossed over from Kishtwar district after escaping the confrontation in Doda.

Giving details of the current operation, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said that on August 5, it was confirmed through human and electronic means that terrorists responsible for atrocities in the Doda region in July have sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran-Garol area in south Kashmir.