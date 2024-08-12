Iran’s TEDPIX loses 466 points on Sunday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Sunday, TEDPIX, the main of the Tehran (TSE), dropped by 466 points, bringing it to 2,003,375. This decline occurred on the second day of the Iranian calendar week. TSE holds significant importance as one of Iran's four key stock exchanges, alongside the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara (IFB).



The head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) recently announced that the capital of companies active in the increased by 5.0 quadrillion rials (approximately $10 billion) during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. This growth highlights the expanding financial resources of companies listed on the TSE.



Majid Eshqi, the SEO head, reported that over the past two years, the capital of listed companies surged from 15 quadrillion rials (about $30 billion) to 20 quadrillion rials (around $40 billion) by the end of the last year. This significant increase underscores the robust growth in the capital of companies on the Tehran Stock Exchange.



Eshqi also expressed optimism that with the establishment of necessary guidelines and the creation of institutions outlined in the production financing law, the government could effectively tackle the challenge of capital formation, a critical issue for Iran's economy.

