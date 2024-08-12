QSFA To Organise 2Nd Al Wakrah Challenge Race In September

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) announced yesterday that the second edition of Al Wakrah Challenge Race 2024 will kick off on September 30 in Al Wakrah, with the participation of 500 competitors. It is considered part of the desert race series in the country.

This was unveiled during a press held by the QSFA at Lusail Sports Hall today.

The participation in the race, which is held on a single track, will be open to all people from the age of 3 and above. Both men and women are eligible to participate. The race's distances are 800 meters, 3km, 5km and 10 km.

QSFA head of events and activities Abdullah Al Dosari said that the Al Wakrah challenge race is the first evening race to be held in Al Wakrah within the Qatar Trail Series, part of the desert race series, which attract competitors to get to know the protected areas and enjoy a distinctive atmosphere full of excitement and challenge.

Al Dosari added that participation in the race will be through registration in the QSFA application, and that the QSFA seeks, through such races, to expand the circle of sports participation in society and spread the culture of practicing sports to become a way of life.